Coronavirus: First the virus, then the aftershock

A mental-health expert has warned of a crisis from “aftershocks” of the Covid-19 coronavirus.



Zamo Mbele, a clinical psychologist at state psychiatric facility Tara in Gauteng and a director of the South African Depression and Anxiety Group, said South Africans would struggle to recover from living with uncertainty, isolation, financial insecurity, job losses and, for some, the death of loved ones...