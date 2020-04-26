Covid-19 outbreak changes thinking on virtual consultations, even for those who never liked them

After 28 years spent welcoming patients to her rooms, psychologist Janet Bytheway was sceptical about video consultations - but the lockdown has changed her mind.



"The younger therapists were quite flexible and keen to consult virtually, and so far it's been a great experience for everyone, including our clients," said Bytheway, who works in Table View in Cape Town...