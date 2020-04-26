Covid-19 outbreak has turned around the way of doing things and thinking for the prolific author, Mandla Langa

In an isolation cell in the Zeerust police station in the North West, Mandla Langa sat for three days counting his heartbeat and longing for home.



The only light was a thin beam shining through a slit in the door through which the police peered periodically to check that he had not hanged himself...