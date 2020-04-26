Farmers open hearts, harvests as calls grow for more to help the needy during the lockdown
26 April 2020 - 00:00
Every week Elgin apple grower Cath Boome helps fill three truckloads of fruit for nonprofit organisation Breadline, which feeds children in informal settlements.
She is one of the district's farmers who sends fresh produce to hungry people...
