Society News

Glam to glum for homebound celebs

Lockdown luminaries wax nostalgic about life before corona

Rooftop swims overlooking Joburg’s skyline, the sensation of essential oils on tight muscles, hugs and hot wings: these are some of the things celebrities miss most about life before Covid-19.



For comedian and Kaya FM breakfast show host Jason Goliath the reality of the lockdown sank in when his stand-up comedy gigs — he did about six a week — were cancelled. But what he really misses, aside from comedy shows — and hot wings — is his mother’s hugs...