Lockdown anxiety could bring sleeplessness to most South Africans
26 April 2020 - 00:00
If you're struggling for some shut-eye, or if strange dreams keep you awake during lockdown, you're not alone.
Sleep scientists say the inability to get a good night's rest, or sleeping too much and still waking up tired, can be linked to concern about your financial security and anxiety over contracting Covid-19...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.