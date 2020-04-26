Education
Part-time teachers’ jobs at risk
As fees dry up, principals face tough choices on staff
26 April 2020 - 00:00
Sports, music and dance coaches employed by governing bodies at some former model C schools will not be paid this month as parents increasingly stop paying fees.
Their services are also unlikely to be used for the rest of the year after the department of basic education proposed that extracurricular activities be suspended...
