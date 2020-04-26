READ IT NOW | Get the full April 26 edition of Sunday Times – free

News

26 April 2020 - 07:20
Read the April 26 edition below.
During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sunday Times every weekend as usual. However, there have been inevitable interruptions in our efforts to deliver to all our subscribers and the usual shops.

The good news: you can read this edition online just by registering and signing in on our website, at no cost.

Just by registering on our website for free – or signing in if you have already registered or subscribed – you can read the Sunday Times e-edition, an exact replica of the print newspaper, delivered via a service called PressReader.

Articles from the newspaper are still published digitally on the Sunday Times website too, of course.

