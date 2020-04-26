Routine: Moe Shaik shares his secret to survive the lockdown

South Africans emerged from war with each other to found a democracy 26 years ago. Now we mark Freedom Day at war again - "not at war with each other, but against an invisible enemy, the coronavirus", says Moe Shaik.



The former spy boss and political detainee says he believes both the end of apartheid and the battle to contain Covid-19 have shown SA's remarkable resilience...