Twin doctors from Eastern Cape share their journey of hardship and triumph
26 April 2020 - 00:00
From early childhood, the lives of identical twins Mvuzo and Mvuyisi Nkcosolwana-Vili were paved with challenges.
They jumped through a lot of hoops to get into medical school at Hubei Polytechnic University in China. But nothing could have prepared them for a 54-day lockdown in Wuhan...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.