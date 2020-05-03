Calls for Reserve Bank to do more as Covid-19 bites

Pressure is mounting on the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) to do more to save the economy from the effects of Covid-19, with deputy finance minister David Masondo calling on the Bank to buy government bonds "directly".

In March the Bank announced that it would be buying government bonds from the secondary market, not directly from the National Treasury. The central bank has also reduced the repo rate by 200 basis points, giving relief to indebted consumers.

But some are calling for more action.

"The immediate cause of the 1930s Great Depression was due to the failure of the central bank to act as the lender of last resort. Many countries got out of depression once the government became the spender of last resort," Masondo told the Sunday Times.

"The question for us in SA today is whether the SARB should be the lender of last resort for the government as well, so that the government will be the spender of last resort, to enable economic recovery. It is the independent decision of the SARB to decide how much money they supply and for what specific purpose in the context of price stability for economic growth.