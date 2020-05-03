Covid-19 lockdown: Ebrahim Patel trashes estimates of cost to economy

He said estimates by the Industrial Development Corporation indicated that sectors that account for about 50% of economic output would be back at work under level 4. Including those working from home would bring it closer to 60%, he said.

"I would like to see additional hard figure work being done before I release a figure. But I do think that the credible figure of close to 2-million additional workers would be able, over the next period, to get back to work."

Patel and colleagues in the economic cluster are watching the spread of Covid-19.

"The first step is to reduce the chance of regressing. The second one is to begin to put in place enough systems that enable us to move away from a single national level, where in future the system has the ability for us to have different parts of the country at different levels of risk so that you don't shut down the whole economy when you have a surge of infections in one part of the country.

"You can find ways then of having a partial lockdown rather than a full lockdown, if it becomes necessary. When you pass the worst of that in an area, you can then begin progressively to reopen it," he said.

Patel is working at creating infrastructure in which the recovery of the economy can take place after the pandemic. His department is looking at three scenarios.

"The first is the L recovery, which is the worst-case scenario in which the economy goes down and it stays flat for a long period because we had lots of losses of critical personnel in key industries as a result of Covid. Massive loss of export markets because other parts of the world don't go back to restarting, and weak investor confidence.