Covid-19 pandemic: preschools suffering as families skip fees

Children might be the biggest losers in the Covid-19 pandemic, with predictions that as many as 30,000 early childhood development (ECD) centres may have to close.

The study “Plight of the ECD Worker” forecasts that if these day cares, crèches and preschools are shut, as many as 1.5-million children will be left with nowhere to go.

Educational psychologist Cara Blackie said this could prompt a skills regression in children in the long term. The centres lay a foundation for later education.

The study’s grim estimates are based on a rapid survey of 3,952 ECD centres across SA.

It says that 68% of the centres surveyed are worried they may not be able to open when the lockdown eases, because parents have stopped paying fees and there is lack of support from the department of social development.