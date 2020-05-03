Durban man helps bring Macaw species back into natural habitat

Macaws flown across world to re-establish species in homeland

Cromwell Purchase is a long way from his hometown, hunkered down on a scrubby farm called Concordia in Brazil’s semi-arid Caatinga region, 1,600km north of Rio de Janeiro.



“I’ve quarantined myself,” said Durban-born Purchase who, as scientific and zoological director at the Association for the Conservation of Threatened Parrots (ACTP), is in charge of a project started by a rich Qatari sheikh to reintroduce an almost extinct species of parrot to the country where its ancestors once flew free...