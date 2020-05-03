Fitness guru Stacy Holland's keep-fit challenge helps feed hungry

Keeping fit with squats and burpees (a squat thrust) from as far away as China and the US is helping to feed families in some of Johannesburg's poorest communities.

South African TV presenter and fitness guru Stacey Holland, who hosted Real Health on the Home Channel, posted an appeal on social media: for every 50 squats or burpees performed, a hot meal would be provided to the 4Change Foundation.

Partnering with Jackson's Real Food Market, the Fit4Change challenge has delivered 800 meals in just over a week.

"People liked it because they could get involved without having to pay or donate money," Holland said. "I wanted to do it that way because even some of us that had stable jobs are in a challenging position with lockdown. People were lamenting that even though they'd like to contribute to good causes now, they're watching every rand and cent."

A burpee begins in a standing position before you move into a squatting position with your hands on the ground.