Covid-19
Fitness guru Stacy Holland's keep-fit challenge helps feed hungry
Keeping fit with squats and burpees (a squat thrust) from as far away as China and the US is helping to feed families in some of Johannesburg's poorest communities.
South African TV presenter and fitness guru Stacey Holland, who hosted Real Health on the Home Channel, posted an appeal on social media: for every 50 squats or burpees performed, a hot meal would be provided to the 4Change Foundation.
Partnering with Jackson's Real Food Market, the Fit4Change challenge has delivered 800 meals in just over a week.
"People liked it because they could get involved without having to pay or donate money," Holland said. "I wanted to do it that way because even some of us that had stable jobs are in a challenging position with lockdown. People were lamenting that even though they'd like to contribute to good causes now, they're watching every rand and cent."
A burpee begins in a standing position before you move into a squatting position with your hands on the ground.
"I've been so pleasantly surprised by people saying they just needed something to do. This makes them feel good because at least when they're squatting they know meals are getting out to people in need," Holland said.
The meals are prepared in the Food Market's Kyalami kitchen and delivered to families in areas such as Eldorado Park, Ennerdale and Toekomsrus. They are hot meals made up of rice, beef casserole and pumpkin, depending on availability.
Market owner Gary Jackson has been working with Holland to help educate people about nutrition and health. Under the Jackson Foundation, he has fed people since the start of the lockdown. When Holland mentioned the charity she works with, he got involved.
"In total, the Jackson Foundation has done about 5,000 meals. It's been fantastic getting people moving and the extra motivation is when you think of a needy person, you'll end up doing double," Jackson said.
Holland recently began an online series, Live Fit With Stace, in which she debunks the myths of weight loss by taking viewers through her personal-fitness journey.
During the lockdown she wanted to keep people motivated after noticing that many were not inspired to work out any more. It quickly became a fitness challenge with a difference.
