Meet the South African who helped build a low-cost ventilator in just one month

It was a seemingly impossible challenge that Marcel Botha couldn't resist: build a ventilator and do it fast.

The South African is one of the key players behind a bridge ventilator, designed in the US in just one month, that has been approved by that country's Food & Drug Administration. The average time to design and build a ventilator is a year.

At a fraction of the cost of other ventilators, the new product has been hailed in the US media and could help to widen access to treatment as the Covid-19 pandemic spreads, especially in developing countries.

Botha, an entrepreneur and architect who graduated from Nelson Mandela University in Port Elizabeth and later studied at the famed Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), heads a product design, engineering and development firm, 10XBeta, based in New York City, where he now lives.

"Our first batch of products was for New York, but that was just the very first step," Botha, 43, told the Sunday Times this week.

"Our team is focused on building and evolving this product till it becomes a standard piece of medical equipment worldwide so that any country that needs it can have it at scale for a reduced price."

The ventilator, called the Spiro Wave, was designed as a stopgap solution for a looming shortage of ventilators, and received financial backing from the New York City Economic Development Corp (NYCEDC).

New York mayor Bill de Blasio told The New York Times it is an "invaluable tool" and part of the stockpile of medical equipment and supplies the city needs as "insurance against phase 2" of the pandemic.

Priced at $3,300 (about R62,000), the ventilator is an automatic resuscitator which helps less critically ill patients to breathe. If a patient's condition worsens, they still need to be placed on a standard ventilator, which typically costs more than $30,000.