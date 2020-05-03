Public pushed to the edge of despair by lockdown rules as UN warns of 'toxic culture'

Growing public apathy could undermine the lockdown's successes in containing the disease, which experts say may only reach its peak in September. Some estimates predict 50,000 deaths over the next three years. As of late yesterday, the infection toll stood at 5,951, with 116 deaths.

In one of SA's worst-affected hot spots, Khayelitsha in Cape Town, residents openly and casually flouted lockdown regulations this week, and made light of the threat. This is despite new infections in Cape Town's crowded townships increasing by up to 173% this week, and in some cases shooting up by well over 20% a day.

The Western Cape has 45% of SA's confirmed Covid-19 cases and deaths.

Similar scenes played out in Gauteng and in KwaZulu-Natal. There was no sign of any determined effort by the police and army to enforce the rules.

During a stop in Kagiso, Krugersdorp, on Friday, police minister Bheki Cele was unimpressed with the open drinking and disobeying of lockdown rules.

"What we have seen today is not encouraging us to say that people are ready to be on level 4," said Cele.

"There are a lot of people who are breaking the laws . there is a lot of smoking, drinking and getting into taxis without knowing where they are going, and we are calling on people to say that if they don't stick to the regulations, then it will give us a problem."

Middle-class South Africans, cooped up at home for 37 days, were also warned about being on the wrong side of the law. Hundreds of joggers and walkers came out on Cape Town's Sea Point promenade on the first day of level 4 on Friday, many ignoring social distancing protocols, and prompting a warning of a police crackdown if they didn't heed the rules on spacing and masks on their 6am to 9am jog. All over the country there were similar scenes.