READ IT NOW | Get the full May 3 edition of Sunday Times – free

03 May 2020 - 07:52
Read the May 3 edition below.
Image: 123RF/sutichak/TimesLIVE

During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sunday Times every weekend as usual. However, there have been inevitable interruptions in our efforts to deliver to all our subscribers and the usual shops.

The good news: you can read this edition online just by registering and signing in on our website, at no cost.

Just by registering on our website for free – or signing in if you have already registered or subscribed – you can read the Sunday Times e-edition, an exact replica of the print newspaper, delivered via a service called PressReader.

You'll be asked to register and/or sign in when you click on the Sunday Times cover, after which you'll be able to page through the full newspaper.

Articles from the newspaper are still published digitally on the Sunday Times website too, of course.

Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition

Sunday Times subscribers can page through the newspaper online
1 month ago

And don't forget our special lockdown offer:

LOCKDOWN OFFER | Pay just R60 to read Sunday Times for 60 days

Get your Sunday Times news fix for two months at this great price – no strings!
News
1 month ago

