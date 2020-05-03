'The extra money will help': Anxious breadwinners await Covid-19 grant

At the beginning of the week, Angela Bukubuk, 61, heard from friends that her pension would be paid only tomorrow.

This meant scraping together food for an extra four days because she would normally receive her money on the last day of the month

Inside her two-bedroom RDP house, the empty fridge echoes her distress: two ice trays, a green pepper, and a small tub of yogurt. Above the fridge are four defrosting chicken pieces. Those, she said with a beaming face, would be dinner for the family of five.

The cupboards were equally sparse, with three big plastic tubs that she opened one at a time to reveal the family’s next meals: a cup of rice, two cups of mealie meal and a cup of sugar.

“I’m not too concerned about this weekend, but the food will be gone on Sunday, so I am worried about what we will have [to eat] on Monday.”

She still pins her hopes on the promise “by the city” five weeks ago that food donations will be distributed.

“I’m not sure about the R250 increase the minister promised me as a pensioner.