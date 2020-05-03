We're not going to change our approach - Mthembu on cigarette ban

Justice minister Ronald Lamola said there were many cases that could be taken to mediation, but the ban on tobacco sales was not among them.

"The cigarettes matter will depend on the willingness of the parties to mediate, but it does look like something that will end up in the courts," he said.

"We are not taking away the rights of anyone to go to court; we are just saying that, where it is possible for the parties involved to sit down and mediate, it will save costs for everyone."

Tobacco giant British American Tobacco (BAT) has given co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma an ultimatum to reverse the ban by tomorrow or face court action.

BAT argues that President Cyril Ramaphosa had initially announced that cigarette sales would be allowed.

Because of this, those who supported the move did not see it as necessary to forward their comments to the government.

Mthembu said the announcement by Ramaphosa was based on a decision of the national command council, but this was subsequently overruled by the cabinet after further debate and the submission of comments.

He said the cabinet, including Ramaphosa, overwhelmingly agreed to continue to enforce the ban.

"There were arguments that said we should bear in mind the illicit trade. The majority - including the president - agreed that we must not continue with the sale."