A Covid-19 front that really counts: collecting the data

The government has said that the majority of those who die have underlying health conditions and are elderly.

However, Professor Lucille Blumberg of the NICD, whose mandate is to conduct surveillance on communicable diseases of public health importance, said it would be premature to draw conclusions from the research so far.

She said the survey was developed to provide information on infections in hospitalised patients, to determine factors that may contribute to the severity of illness.

Asked about differences in the survey's findings and the numbers the government has released, she said because it is a snapshot surveillance programme, the survey is limited to a number of facilities where in-depth collection of data and analysis is being done.

"At this stage, reporting is preliminary. It would be premature to draw any conclusions. A number of large public hospitals admitting Covid-19 patients were enrolled in the system in the past week. We can expect to see the reports evolving," she said.

Infection discrepancies

Blumberg said it would appear that, to date, similar reasons for severe illness are present in South African Covid-19 patients as those identified in other countries.