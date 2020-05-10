ANC NEC endorses government's decision to seek IMF, World Bank loans

The ANC's highest decision-making body between national conferences has endorsed the government's decision to seek loans from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC took a resolution on the issue during a virtual meeting on Thursday, when it discussed possible conditions the World Bank and the IMF may attach to loans to boost the government's Covid-19 coffers.

Such loans were previously opposed by the other members of the ANC-led tripartite alliance, the SACP and Cosatu, which said they could compromise SA's sovereignty.

The meeting also came out in support of tourism minister Mmaloko Kubayi-Ngubane in litigation over the use of broad-based BEE compliance as a prerequisite for companies seeking relief funding from her department.