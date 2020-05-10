Cape honey bees are just the bees’ knees at reproduction
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Thousands of virgin births take place every year in a vicious Cape matriarchy, and scientists who have found the gene responsible for the phenomenon say it could explain the origin of sex.
A gene in the Cape honey bee allows worker bees to lay eggs that produce only females, no sex required...
