Chatsworth couple 'born to be together' in fairy tale match
Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam, who hooked up on Facebook, first ‘met’ as newborns
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Their relationship began after he “slid into her DMs” three years ago, but a Durban couple recently discovered that they had actually “met” just a few hours after they were born 22 years ago this month.
Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam were in separate cots side-by-side in the room their mothers shared in the maternity section of RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in May 1998...
