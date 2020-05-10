News

Chatsworth couple 'born to be together' in fairy tale match

Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam, who hooked up on Facebook, first ‘met’ as newborns

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By Nivashni Nair

Their relationship began after he “slid into her DMs” three years ago, but a Durban couple recently discovered that they had actually “met” just a few hours after they were born 22 years ago this month.

Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam were in separate cots side-by-side in the room their mothers shared in the maternity section of RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in May 1998...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Covid-19 pandemic: preschools suffering as families skip fees News
  5. 'I need to work': Hairdressers, beauticians still operating despite lockdown ... News

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...