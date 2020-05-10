Chatsworth couple 'born to be together' in fairy tale match

Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam, who hooked up on Facebook, first ‘met’ as newborns

Their relationship began after he “slid into her DMs” three years ago, but a Durban couple recently discovered that they had actually “met” just a few hours after they were born 22 years ago this month.



Kyle Desai and Allison Shunmugam were in separate cots side-by-side in the room their mothers shared in the maternity section of RK Khan Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, in May 1998...