Covid-19 lockdown: alcohol ban halves violent death rates

Since the lockdown and the ban on alcohol began, murders and road deaths in SA are down by more than half.

Expected figures for unnatural deaths in this quarter were about 800 a week, peaking above 1,000 at Easter, according to the rapid mortality reporting system developed by the burden of disease unit at the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) and the University of Cape Town's Centre for Actuarial Research.

Actual deaths were in line with expectations until the day the lockdown began. Then they quickly plummeted to about 400 a week and stayed there.

Unnatural deaths are mainly homicides and road fatalities, but also include other unintentional-injury deaths, which likewise are fuelled by alcohol.

This means that at least 2,000 lives were saved in the first five weeks of level 5 lockdown. At that time, April 30, the national Covid-19 death toll was 103.