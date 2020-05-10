Covid-19 lockdown: no tourists in the reserves, but hungry poachers run wild

Game reserves already fighting to keep their gates open during the lockdown have a bigger fight keeping poachers at bay.

In the North West, private game reserves and anti-poaching organisations have seen a surge in incidents as desperate people hunt for food. Lynne MacTavish, operations manager at Mankwe Wildlife Reserve, said the number of gangs tracked by the reserve’s anti-poaching teams had tripled in less than a week.

“In our area it’s got worse,” she said. “Fortunately we seem to be chasing them before they’ve managed to kill anything. But it’s nonstop, guys coming in on all sides, three times a week.”

The anti-poaching teams could tell the gangs apart by their footprint sizes and by the number and size of their dogs’ tracks. “The dogs chase the warthogs down the burrow and the poachers block the entrance with sticks and logs and then they spear the trapped warthogs.”

Brown hyenas and aardvark were often also killed indiscriminately as poachers ripped up burrows while looking for warthogs.