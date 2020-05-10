Covid-19 pandemic: ventilator death toll sobering but ‘not conclusive’

A snapshot of mortality among Covid-19 patients on ventilators in SA is sobering, but too small and incomplete to provide a reliable picture of patient survival.

Most people with Covid-19 who go onto mechanical ventilators will die, international studies show. “Outcomes internationally have shown mortality rates of 60% to 95% in many countries, including the US, China and Italy,” said Wits University infectious diseases specialist Dr Jeremy Nel.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases Covid-19 hospital sentinel surveillance report found that nine out of 10 patients ventilated in public hospitals die.

It found that the death rate in private hospitals was a lower 30%. This does not match global trends and Nel said the outcome was probably because the sample of 61 was too small and the time period too short.

“Almost half the ventilated patients in the private sector data were still on a ventilator at the time the statistics were calculated, and so the number of deaths in this group can be expected to rise with time,” he said.