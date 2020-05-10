Politics
DA to become the first party in SA to hold congress online
10 May 2020 - 00:00
The DA is gearing up to be the first party in SA to hold an elective conference online as it seeks to install a full-time leader to take charge of its electoral campaign ahead of next year's municipal polls.
Helen Zille, chair of the DA federal council, said this week that it has assembled a team of technology gurus to help it put systems in place that will allow about 2,000 delegates to gather in a virtual platform and run a free and fair election amid Covid-19 challenges...
