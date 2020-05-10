Politics

DA to become the first party in SA to hold congress online

The DA is gearing up to be the first party in SA to hold an elective conference online as it seeks to install a full-time leader to take charge of its electoral campaign ahead of next year's municipal polls.



Helen Zille, chair of the DA federal council, said this week that it has assembled a team of technology gurus to help it put systems in place that will allow about 2,000 delegates to gather in a virtual platform and run a free and fair election amid Covid-19 challenges...