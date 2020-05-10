Government, NGOs at odds over distribution of food parcels

"Centralising aid does have a role but then social development needs to commit to ensuring the food actually gets to the people. They need to step it up," said Mervyn Abrahams, programme co-ordinator at Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity, a group that lobbies for communities in need.

Abrahams said the department needed to do away with the red tape around who would receive food aid.

"Whoever is queuing is there because they are hungry. For instance, in the Western Cape you cannot receive food aid if you have an income of R3,200 or more, but we say those households are absolutely poor.

"Our calculations are that a household of seven people needs R3,400 to survive a month - that's just food.

"[Centralisation] only works if the department gets rid of its incompetence. Otherwise it's better if civil society distributes food."