Inside KZN Education's 'plan' to distract puplis from Covid-19 anxiety

When KwaZulu-Natal children start going back to school next month, their teachers will be expected to regale them with "positive stories" about the government's successes in the fight against Covid-19 that they can share with family and friends.

Pupils will also be given "interesting work" to keep their minds busy so they don't become anxious about Covid-19 infections.

These are some of the initiatives the provincial education department is set to introduce at schools as the different grades gradually return to class.

Pupils from grades 12 and 7 countrywide are expected to return on June 1.