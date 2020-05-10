News

Covid-19: Education

Inside KZN Education's 'plan' to distract puplis from Covid-19 anxiety

KwaZulu-Natal wants teachers to spread 'positive' narratives

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER
Pupils from grades 12 and 7 countrywide are expected to return to school on June 1.
Pupils from grades 12 and 7 countrywide are expected to return to school on June 1.
Image: Hennie Homann

When KwaZulu-Natal children start going back to school next month, their teachers will be expected to regale them with "positive stories" about the government's successes in the fight against Covid-19 that they can share with family and friends.

Pupils will also be given "interesting work" to keep their minds busy so they don't become anxious about Covid-19 infections.

These are some of the initiatives the provincial education department is set to introduce at schools as the different grades gradually return to class.

Pupils from grades 12 and 7 countrywide are expected to return on June 1.

The top structure of KwaZulu-Natal's education department unveiled their plan for the reopening of schools to the director-general of basic education, Mathanzima Mweli, at a meeting on April 30.

The plan outlines how the province will tackle issues such as prevention-product procurement, school infrastructure, pupil transport, screening and testing, feeding schemes and the provision of psycho-social support for pupils.

In addition to teaching and helping pupils catch up with schoolwork, teachers are encouraged to become caregivers who will help pupils focus on their wellbeing rather "than the fear of the coronavirus".

Age-appropriate information and facts will be provided to protect pupils against "false, intimidating information about Covid-19".

The national department of basic education has ordered provinces to draft policies to protect teachers and pupils who test positive for the virus from stigmatisation.

Motshekga meeting with teachers' unions on readiness to resume schooling

Teacher unions are meeting with basic education minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday afternoon to discuss the state of readiness for the resumption ...
News
10 hours ago

A document titled "Criteria for reopening of schools based on deconcentrating and social distancing'' also says provinces must:

lIdentify an isolation facility to temporarily contain pupils and staff who might have the virus;

• Make temperature test kits available;

• Identify key personnel to conduct screening for every teacher, pupil and visitor; and

• Draw up plans to enforce the sanitisation of hands at the school gate for teachers and pupils.

David de Korte, national president of the South African Principals' Association, welcomed the KwaZulu-Natal department's plans. "At present we are all anxious and children pick this up and become stressed and fearful. Anything we can do to lower fear and stress levels would be a good thing at schools," he said.

But educational psychologist Andreas Baron said that while there was a need, especially with children, to provide a positive narrative around Covid-19, "one cannot help but wonder why there is a specific focus on 'interesting' work'. How does this differ from 'regular' schoolwork, and if there is a difference, why was the work pre-Covid-19 not interesting?''

Baron said that while a positive narrative should be provided. it needed to be balanced with realistic and factual information.

"Children will pick up very quickly if one is attempting to pull the wool over their eyes, or when one is disingenuous with information," he said.

"There is merit in keeping their minds off the pandemic. However, overcompensating with work that is too optimistic and unrealistic is also not the answer."

Veteran educationist Mary Metcalfe said one of the urgent challenges when pupils return is for teachers to provide maximum psycho-social support.

"We need to give as much support as possible to teachers so that they can reduce the levels of worry and give correct information and assist learners," she said.

But Durban teacher Radeshree Naidoo cautioned against schools trying to churn out "propaganda".

We're just not ready, education department says ahead of scheduled return to work

Basic education minister Angie Motshekga’s plan to have principals and other members of school management teams (SMTs) back at school on Monday has ...
News
2 days ago

"I understand they want us to impart some sort of positivity to the children but that is not going to happen. They are being really shortsighted if they believe they are going to achieve this," she said.

She added that teachers couldn't try to spread optimism if they weren't feeling it themselves. They would also be "overburdened with curriculum coverage".

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA, said while there was a need to be upbeat, "we must be careful that positive education isn't singing the tune of some group".

"If the intention is that we must be saying, 'Look, our president is fantastic, he did all the right things,' it's not the place of the school to do that."

No teacher he knew would "brush that off [Covid-19] as unimportant".

Ben Machipi, general secretary of the Professional Educators' Union, said pupils should not be shielded from reality. "They should have knowledge about [Covid-19] and how to protect themselves from it."

READ MORE

Soshanguve pupils will go back to school soon… if there is one

Pupils in Soshanguve have reason to feel stressed. Along with their fear of contracting Covid-19 and missing much of the academic year is their ...
News
59 minutes ago

Private schools ready to reopen, await green light from Motshekga

Some private schools are ready to open, but the department of basic education wants to know how they intend to comply with requirements to stem the ...
News
59 minutes ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  2. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  3. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  4. Covid-19 pandemic: preschools suffering as families skip fees News
  5. 'I need to work': Hairdressers, beauticians still operating despite lockdown ... News

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...