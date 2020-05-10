Water affairs
'It's all nonsense': Sisulu denies claim that her adviser is 'in total control' of dept
Minister denies it, but CEOs claim adviser is up to no good
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu's controversial adviser, Mphumzi Mdekazi, is driving a luxurious Range Rover Sport owned by a friend he introduced to the CEO of a water board for business purposes.
Mdekazi was thrust into the spotlight this week after Vuyo Zitumane, CEO of Eastern Cape water utility Amatola Water, alleged in an affidavit that Mdekazi had tried to influence the awarding of tenders...
