Joburg residents help feed the hungry with pavement vegetable gardens

Food to share. That is the message written on the carefully constructed community vegetable patch on a verge in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

Henrietta and Seymour Holman have worked hard for the past three years to put food on the tables of neighbours and passers-by. But their little vegetable garden in Acacia Road has never been more valuable than now, when food security is threatened in the midst of the lockdown.

"We want to feed the community," Henrietta said. "Our idea was to hopefully cause a ripple effect in the community and have several other pavement gardens."

The couple live opposite Northcliff Primary School and Henrietta said the school has also planted its own garden with a note which reads "Inspired by Mrs Holman".

"The municipality owns the verge and we are obligated to keep it neat. People usually mow the lawn and plant flowers but my husband suggested we use it to help the community. If we could all plant a little garden it would make a huge difference in the world," said Henrietta.

On the menu this month are carrots, onions, spinach, aubergines, cauliflowers, chillies and herbs. "We're busy growing pumpkin - someone raided the whole lot!"