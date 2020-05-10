Olievenhoutbosch's most vulnerable hit hard by Covid-19 lockdown

It is home to many social grant recipients and casual workers, and almost 65% of income in the area is from what are deemed "vulnerable sources" - piece work as gardeners, waitresses, hair salon workers and waste-pickers, for example, all of whom are prohibited from plying their trades under lockdown Level 4 regulations.

A lot of income is also derived from renting out rooms in the back yards of homes, which has also dried up as people are unable to pay.

Recently, efforts to distribute food parcels erupted in chaos when more than 20,000 people at a time gathered, prompting what some described as a stampede.

Marriam Mokoena, 34, receives a R445 child support grant for her 11-year-old son. She is unable to work as a hairdresser at a salon in the Centurion CBD for now, and the loss of that income has put her family in a precarious position.

Mokoena rents a back room in the yard of Simon Diphoko, 53, who has nine other tenants.

Diphoko told the Sunday Times this week that since the lockdown began he has been unable to collect rent from his tenants. "They all do odd jobs and most of them have been home since the lockdown, meaning no income for them," he said.

Diphoko, Mokoena and other tenants in the yard received food parcels from the Mahlasedi Foundation and 3C Church this week.