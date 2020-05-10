Overdose risk looms for addicts freed from Covid-19 lockdown
10 May 2020 - 00:00
Drug experts have warned that when the Covid-19 storm is over and the lockdown is lifted, SA may have to deal with a spike in potentially fatal overdoses by users of hard drugs such as heroin.
MJ Stowe, national advocacy co-ordinator for the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs, said the disruption in access to these drugs means many addicts will be at risk of overdosing when they are released from controlled facilities such as shelters...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.