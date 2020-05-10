News

Overdose risk looms for addicts freed from Covid-19 lockdown

10 May 2020 - 00:00 By SIPOKAZI FOKAZI

Drug experts have warned that when the Covid-19 storm is over and the lockdown is lifted, SA may have to deal with a spike in potentially fatal overdoses by users of hard drugs such as heroin.

MJ Stowe, national advocacy co-ordinator for the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs, said the disruption in access to these drugs means many addicts will be at risk of overdosing when they are released from controlled facilities such as shelters...

