Covid-19: Education
Private schools ready to reopen, await green light from Motshekga
Some private schools are ready to open, but the department of basic education wants to know how they intend to comply with requirements to stem the Covid-19 virus.
The department's director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, told the National Alliance of Independent Schools Associations that it should submit a proposal to basic education minister Angie Motshekga "for consideration and response".
The alliance, representing nine private schools' associations and 1,400 schools, had asked if it could open before June 1, a date proposed by Motshekga.
On Thursday, the department warned all schools against premature openings.
The chair of the alliance, Mandla Mthembu, said some schools were ready to open this week.
"Many schools have gone as far as buying masks and sanitisers and putting in place teams of janitors to clean schools."
He said the alliance had discouraged schools opening "prematurely".
"It would endanger the lives of learners and staff," he said.
Two of the largest private-education providers are ready to open.
Felicity Coughlan, academic director at ADvTECH, which owns about 100 schools, including the Crawford, said it had a plan for each school that covers "all safety and human resource requirements". She said it had bought personal protective equipment.
Mari Lategan, spokesperson for Curro, which has 175 schools, said all schools were "prepared" for the expected opening.
"Stringent social-distancing measures will be implemented during lessons, including during breaks. Learners and staff will be expected to perform habitual hand washing and positive hygiene behaviours."
She said the temperature reading of every individual would be recorded.
Fiona Rogers, headmistress of Roedean in Johannesburg, said the school had been giving "considerable thought and time to preparing the school for the return of both staff and pupils, and have made good progress in this regard".
Richard Stanley, principal of The Ridge School in Johannesburg, said the school had bought face masks, sanitisers and temperature scanners and had drawn up a comprehensive prevention protocol.
"There is every intention of getting our boys back as soon as we can. We will, however, need to weigh that up against our parents' wishes and the safeguarding of our boys' health and wellbeing at all times."
The department said in some schools teachers had reported for duty and parents' meetings had been held where plans were announced to have pupils back in May.
