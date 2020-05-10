Private schools ready to reopen, await green light from Motshekga

On Thursday, the department warned all schools against premature openings.

The chair of the alliance, Mandla Mthembu, said some schools were ready to open this week.

"Many schools have gone as far as buying masks and sanitisers and putting in place teams of janitors to clean schools."

He said the alliance had discouraged schools opening "prematurely".

"It would endanger the lives of learners and staff," he said.

Two of the largest private-education providers are ready to open.

Felicity Coughlan, academic director at ADvTECH, which owns about 100 schools, including the Crawford, said it had a plan for each school that covers "all safety and human resource requirements". She said it had bought personal protective equipment.

Mari Lategan, spokesperson for Curro, which has 175 schools, said all schools were "prepared" for the expected opening.