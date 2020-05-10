Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting

Finance minister Tito Mboweni, who told MPs he did not support the decision to ban tobacco and alcohol sales - was defeated during the arguments.

"I didn't like the continuous ban on tobacco and alcohol, but I lost the debate, therefore I have to toe the line," he told MPs.

Contacted for comment on Friday, Motsoaledi said that, unlike Mboweni, he would not comment on what is discussed at the NCC. "That would be ill-discipline. I'm not a spokesperson of the committee on regulations. That committee is chaired by minister [Nkosazana] Dlamini-Zuma. I believe what Tito is doing is ill-discipline. I cannot be like him. If all of us come out and say I said this, then all of us look silly."

Motsoaledi said, however, that his views on tobacco are well known as in his previous portfolio as minister of health he strongly pushed for legislation that would extend the ban on where people can smoke, classify e-cigarettes as harmful products and would ban vending machines that sell cigarettes.

Cele could not be reached for comment.

Ramaphosa addressed the nation on April 23 at the Union Buildings, where he announced that instead of reopening the country on May 1, the government had opted for a risk-adjusted approach that necessitated a slow phasing out of restrictions.