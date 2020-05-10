News

READ IT NOW | Get the full May 10 edition of Sunday Times – free

Simply register at no cost to read this edition online

10 May 2020 - 07:04
Read the May 10 edition now.
Read the May 10 edition now.
Image: 123RF/sutichak/TimesLIVE

During SA's coronavirus lockdown, we are still printing and distributing the Sunday Times every weekend as usual, despite some interruptions in our deliveries to our subscribers and the usual shops.

The good news: you can read this edition online just by registering and signing in on our website, at no cost.

Just by registering on our website for free – or signing in if you have already registered or subscribed – you can read the Sunday Times e-edition, an exact replica of the print newspaper, delivered via a service called PressReader.

Click here to access the e-edition >>

You'll be asked to register and/or sign in when you click on the Sunday Times cover, after which you'll be able to page through the full newspaper.

Articles from the newspaper are still published digitally on the Sunday Times website too, of course.

Missed the Sunday Times in print? Here's how to read the e-edition

Sunday Times subscribers can page through the newspaper online
News
1 month ago

And don't forget our special lockdown offer:

LOCKDOWN OFFER | Pay just R60 to read Sunday Times for 60 days

Get your Sunday Times news fix for two months at this great price – no strings!
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  2. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  3. Motshekga, deputy and top official at odds over reopening date for schools News
  4. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News
  5. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News

Latest Videos

Up to 19,000 SA prisoners eligible for parole to ease jail overcrowding amid ...
Jobless and stranded in SA: Lesotho informal workers left in limbo during ...