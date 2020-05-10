SABC blames Covid-19 coverage for R2bn loss in revenue

Insiders on the SABC board, who spoke to the Sunday Times, said there had been a significant drop in revenue brought on by the increased focus on Covid-19 coverage.

"There was already a huge decline in advertising spend as the economy contracts," said a board member.

"The huge cost of fulfilling the public service mandate has resulted in programme displacement due to the fact that we are covering live all government media conferences on Covid-19, both nationally and provincially. We are also counting the costs of carrying the education programmes without government funding."

As the medium with the furthest reach in the country, the SABC is rolling out dedicated lessons for pupils and students using its SABC1 and SABC2 platforms, as well as its radio stations.

"We are asking government to fund the education programmes we offer, invest in initiatives we drive in creating awareness on Covid-19 and assist us financially with programme displacement caused by informing South Africans when we cover media conferences live.

"Most of these occur in prime-time slots when we are supposed to cover premium content such as [daily soapie] Generations," said another board member.

The clearing out of normal programmes for Covid-19-related content has led to a R282m shortfall, with the broadcaster forecasting a loss of R2.5bn in the next eight months. The insider said the SABC met the National Treasury last week to explain its cash woes and was now taking its case to parliament.