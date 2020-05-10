'They can’t survive if I die': Stalwart gogos fear for their families
When sole provider is a pensioner — and she’s ill with Covid-19
10 May 2020 - 00:00
The fear that if she does not survive her Covid-19 infection her family will starve weighs heavily on an elderly Gauteng domestic worker.
“I don’t understand how I got sick. It must have been from someone on the taxi. Maybe while I was at the shop getting my pension,” said the 68-year-old grandmother...
