Cigarette ban 'a big failure in every way', says report

The UCT team collected responses between April 29 and May 11 and said this probably accounted for the different result.

"Our results indicate that 90% of smokers had stocked up on cigarettes before the start of the lockdown," said Van Walbeek.

"The initial expectation was that the ban on the sales of cigarettes would last for three weeks, so presumably most smokers would have enough stock to last them through that period."

Cigarette consumption increased from an average of 10 a day to 11 in the first two weeks of lockdown, then went down to nine. "This suggests that most people did not stock up sufficiently for the [lockdown] extension and were forced to ration the remainder of their cigarettes," said Van Walbeek.

Two smokers in five had tried to quit but most had failed and they were now paying almost 90% more for their habit. "Smokers are desperate and are willing to pay exorbitant prices," said Van Walbeek.