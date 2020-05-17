News

Coronavirus fears keep HIV, TB patients from medication

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By GRAEME HOSKEN
The is a big drop in HIV/Aids and TB patients collecting medication due to fears of coronavirus.
The is a big drop in HIV/Aids and TB patients collecting medication due to fears of coronavirus.
Image: 123rf.com/Alexander Raths

Transport restrictions and fear of coronavirus infection are among the reasons for a big drop in HIV/Aids and TB patients collecting medication.

Researchers warn that missing treatments could lead to people developing resistance to medications and set back treatment campaigns by years.

The health department has increased delivery points, said spokesperson Popo Maja.

"We have implemented centralised chronic-disease dispensing and delivery. With the move to level 4, we are likely to see more patients able to visit health facilities."

Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

Scientists, business and labour have delivered a stark warning to the government to fast-track the easing of lockdown restrictions, saying they are ...
News
2 hours ago

Surveys by the health-care organisation Right to Care and the Africa Health Research Institute (AHRI) show declines of about 50% in medication collection during lockdown.

Among the 125,000 households we survey, we contacted 213 weekly to assess Covid-19's impact. Five weeks after the lockdown, the number dropped to around 30%
Africa Health Research Institute director professor Willem Hanekom

Thula Mkhize of the HIV nongovernmental organisation Good Stories said that in the past two months about 30 people have asked for help because of their Covid-19 fears.

Right to Care CEO professor Ian Sanne said only between 30% and 50% of patients are collecting medication during the lockdown. "Usually, of the 380,000 patients we survey at our Mpumalanga and Free State project sites, over 90% keep their appointments."

Sanne said they were concerned about SA's 7.2-million HIV-positive people, "2-million of whom are undiagnosed".

He said the lockdown could lead to people becoming resistant to HIV medication, and in the long term developing complications. One of the main reasons patients miss appointments is that they are afraid of being exposed to Covid-19, he said.

"We need to carefully reopen certain portions of the health-care system, where the correct Covid-19 screening and protection takes place, so routine health services can continue."

'Underlying health conditions' driving high Covid-19 death rate in Cape

More than 65% of Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape – which accounts for half of all deaths in the country – involved people who already had two or ...
News
4 days ago

AHRI director professor Willem Hanekom said its research in KwaZulu-Natal, which includes a survey on people accessing chronic medicines for HIV, TB and other diseases, showed that two weeks after the lockdown began, nearly 50% reported they could not access their medication.

"Among the 125,000 households we survey, we contacted 213 weekly to assess Covid-19's impact. Five weeks after the lockdown, the number dropped to around 30%."

He said the lack of access to chronic medication will push back advances made in HIV and TB care.

Maja confirmed the decline in HIV-positive people honouring appointments, but said the drop in pick-ups from state medical facilities is about 8%.

"Since we started measures to reduce the amount of contact HIV-positive clients have with health facilities, an additional 67,832 patients have enrolled to collect medication outside of health facilities."

Pharmacies and technology researchers are looking for better access options, from online orders to smart lockers.

Right ePharmacy, with the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research, has launched the Collect & Go locker system in 69 sites in Mpumalanga, the Free State and Gauteng. The lockers are designed to alert health-care workers when people have not collected their medication.

READ MORE:

Virus could infect more than 200 million in Africa: WHO modelling

The new coronavirus could kill 150,000 people in Africa in a year unless urgent action is taken, according to a WHO modelling study that says nearly ...
News
1 day ago

Durban mom grateful to celebrate 28th birthday after living with HIV for 10 years

At the age of 18, two years after being raped and soon after losing her mother to an Aids-related illness, Niqita Pieterse feared she was going to ...
News
2 weeks ago

Leave African Covid-19 testing behind at your peril, health chief warns world

Africa's lack of access to Covid-19 tests could undermine the global fight against the virus, says the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. READ IT NOW | Get the full May 10 edition of Sunday Times – free News
  2. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May