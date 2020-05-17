Coronavirus fears keep HIV, TB patients from medication

Transport restrictions and fear of coronavirus infection are among the reasons for a big drop in HIV/Aids and TB patients collecting medication.

Researchers warn that missing treatments could lead to people developing resistance to medications and set back treatment campaigns by years.

The health department has increased delivery points, said spokesperson Popo Maja.

"We have implemented centralised chronic-disease dispensing and delivery. With the move to level 4, we are likely to see more patients able to visit health facilities."