DA wants Disaster Management Act declared invalid, says it gives NDZ 'too much power'

National lockdown regulations, such as a curfew between 8pm and 5am, limited exercise between 6am and 9am, and those dealing with what kind of clothing or food people are allowed to buy, have been the subject of great controversy for several weeks.

The DA argues in its court papers that such regulations, and the deployment of more than 70,000 soldiers to enforce them, amount to a state of emergency and not a disaster as declared by the government.

The DA says they are an infringement of the constitutional right to freedom of movement, arguing that a time limit on exercise and the curfew are irrational, as medical science shows that the risk of spreading the coronavirus is far greater indoors than outside.

In his affidavit filed in the Constitutional Court on Friday, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen contends that the act should be declared unconstitutional as it allows Dlamini-Zuma to consult only "a coterie of ministers" and not parliamentarians in drafting and implementing lockdown regulations.

"As I have explained, the Disaster Management Act insists on no form of parliamentary oversight at all. It allows for the creation of a de facto state of emergency without any compliance with the constitutional requirements for such a state of emergency. On this basis, too, section 27 is unconstitutional," Steenhuisen argues.