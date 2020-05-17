Eastern Cape premier mulls 'ban’ on traditional burials

Lungi Mtshali, spokesperson for the co-operative governance & traditional affairs department, said the national coronavirus command council agenda for its meeting this weekend included a possible funeral ban, and an announcement would be made soon.

But cultural activist Nokuzola Mndende, director of Icamagu Heritage Institute in Dutywa, said the idea of burying people in cities and exhuming their bodies later for reburial could “invoke ancestral wrath”.

Mabuyane’s spokesperson, Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha, said: “Funerals are giving us big problems. Cars that are coming from outside the Eastern Cape, which are sometimes carrying corpses, have exposed our law enforcement and other people to infections.”

Xhanti Sigcawu, spokesperson for the amaXhosa royal house, said the pandemic was similar to a war.

“Because of this war situation with an invisible enemy, we think that it is a good idea for people to bury where they are for now, and later exhume,” he said.

“It’s not an ideal arrangement, hence we say it must be done as a temporary measure.” Sigcawu added that the government might have to help families financially because exhumation was costly.