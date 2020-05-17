Shift to 'targeted management' as 4 provinces account for 96% of Covid-19 deaths

The Covid-19 pandemic in SA has become a tale of two countries.

The Western Cape is home to two-thirds of active cases, the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal account for 32%, and the other five provinces have just 1.2% between them.

The four worst-hit provinces account for 96% of deaths, and health minister Zweli Mkhize said on Friday that the national focus would now shift towards "targeted management ... in hot spots, where large numbers of people become infected at the same time".

This is the approach followed in the Western Cape since Covid-19 "clusters" began to emerge in supermarkets and workplaces several weeks ago, but premier Alan Winde said the province was now changing gear again to adopt a "ruthlessly efficient targeted hot-spot plan".