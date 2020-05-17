Gugulethu brothers turn to ballet during Covid-19 lockdown

It's a warm Saturday morning in Gugulethu, Cape Town, and the streets are full of children even though the area has one of SA's highest Covid-19 infection rates.

Behind a modest three-bedroomed home, brothers Hlumelo and Mihlali Ntshangana are doing their bit to help flatten the curve by practising ballet rather than heading out.

"I miss my dance classes but we keep stretching at home and having fun. We don't want to go out in the streets," said Hlumelo, 15.

"Ballet keeps us disciplined and focused. We want to become professionals one day and we have realised that we should use this opportunity to perfect our technique.

"We wish other kids could do the same. We are scared of the coronavirus, and we have heard a lot about it in the news. This has become our daily routine."

Mihlali, 19, said: "It has been really hard for us since lockdown started because we have nowhere to practise. So we decided to use the space at the back of our home to train and keep ourselves fit and to maintain our technique."