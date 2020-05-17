Hotel industry offers to give up buffet breakfasts, minibars as it lobbies to reopen

No more minibars, dining in your room, and even an end to an all-time favourite - the buffet breakfast.

Those, together with markings on the floors for social distancing, compulsory face masks and gloves, and taking the stairs instead of a lift, are measures proposed by hotel operators to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

SA's tourism industry this week submitted proposals to the government as it lobbies to be allowed to begin operating under level 3 conditions instead of level 1.

"It's a complete mindset that has fundamentally changed," said Craig Erasmus, vice-president of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa for the Accor hotel group, which operates 5,000 hotels around the world.

"We are clear that local or World Health Organisation regulations have to be followed and it will be different by region," he said.