News

Hotel industry offers to give up buffet breakfasts, minibars as it lobbies to reopen

17 May 2020 - 00:00 By PAUL ASH
SA's tourism industry has submitted proposals to the government as it lobbies to be allowed to begin operating under level 3.
SA's tourism industry has submitted proposals to the government as it lobbies to be allowed to begin operating under level 3.
Image: 123RF/Brian Jackson

No more minibars, dining in your room, and even an end to an all-time favourite - the buffet breakfast.

Those, together with markings on the floors for social distancing, compulsory face masks and gloves, and taking the stairs instead of a lift, are measures proposed by hotel operators to ensure the safety of guests and staff.

SA's tourism industry this week submitted proposals to the government as it lobbies to be allowed to begin operating under level 3 conditions instead of level 1.

"It's a complete mindset that has fundamentally changed," said Craig Erasmus, vice-president of operations for Sub-Saharan Africa for the Accor hotel group, which operates 5,000 hotels around the world.

"We are clear that local or World Health Organisation regulations have to be followed and it will be different by region," he said.

Reintegrating tourism.
Reintegrating tourism.
Image: tourism

Accor's protocols include screening of staff, new hygiene measures such as only one person - in full personal protective equipment - cleaning a room, acrylic screens at reception, contactless payments, and a 24-hour gap in room occupancy to allow for thorough cleaning.

The breakfast buffet is also likely to disappear. "It'll all be à la carte and we're limiting it [seating] to 30% capacity," he said.

Accor hotel gyms would be closed but pools would remain open - with limited hours and numbers.

At Otters' Haunt in Parys, Free State, which offers whitewater rafting, mountain-biking and hiking, for "two people who live together, sharing a raft is fine", said owner Graeme Addison.

Other industry proposals put to the government include a "corridor" travel model like the one agreed to between New Zealand and Australia, which allows travel between places where the pandemic is under control.

Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

Scientists, business and labour have delivered a stark warning to the government to fast-track the easing of lockdown restrictions, saying they are ...
News
2 hours ago

Low-cost carrier FlySafair's plan includes a R20 tax on tickets to pay for masks. Passengers can also block the middle seat for a R750 fee. Passengers will have their temperatures taken before boarding.

With the country having done a good job in slowing down the pandemic, tourism needed to reopen, said South African Tourism chief executive Sisa Ntshona.

"It's not a matter of if, it's a matter of how we do it," he said.

Ntshona said the issue of localisation - the infection hot spots - would be key to restarting domestic tourism. "It's a smart way of opening up the sector," he said.

With international travel to SA not expected to resume before 2021, the industry would rely heavily on local travellers to survive, said Ntshona.

Hospitality consultant Gillian Saunders agreed that it is vital to restart domestic tourism as soon as possible.

"Probably 15% of vehicle manufacture in this country is for tourism. We flow through to agriculture and other manufacturing. You stop tourism, you stop a huge chunk of the economy," she said.

READ MORE:

Italy to reopen borders on June 3 to restart tourism

Italy will reopen to tourists from early June and scrap a 14-day mandatory quarantine period, the government said Saturday, as it quickened the ...
News
15 hours ago

'Why is it an essential service?': Lockdown has not stopped slaughter of endangered sharks

The fishing of hundreds of sharks a day is being allowed off Cape shores during lockdown, even though this industry provides relatively few jobs, ...
News
1 day ago

The good, the bad and the lonely: Life in hotel quarantine for South Africans returning from overseas

A culinary arts student who was forced to cut her learnership short and return to South Africa in March due to the coronavirus on Monday described ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. READ IT NOW | Get the full May 10 edition of Sunday Times – free News
  2. Government keeping information on virus under wraps to 'avoid Covid-19 panic' News
  3. Ramaphosa 'swayed' on extension of cigarette ban at heated NCC meeting News
  4. NDZ hanging out with cigarette smuggler and gambling tycoon News
  5. Gangster Republic: dirty cigarette money is funding NDZ’s bid for president News

Latest Videos

Trump tours mask distribution centre but he doesn't wear one
SA Covid-19 lockdown: Level 3 proposed for parts of the country by end of May