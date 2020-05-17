If I don’t do this, we’ll have nothing left for the future - Neil de Beer on working with CoCT

He defected from the apartheid security police to become an ANC operative in the 1980s. Now Neil de Beer is walking around the Cape Town townships encouraging social distancing.

De Beer, 51, risked his life when he was recruited into the ANC’s intelligence unit by Jeremy Vearey and Andre Lincoln, both now generals in the police. This week he called the fight against the coronavirus equally challenging.

The chair and CEO of Investment Fund Africa, De Beer — who is also a neighbourhood watch member in Strand — has volunteered to assist the City of Cape Town ensure social distancing compliance.

He spends most of his time walking the length and breadth of Strand and its surrounding townships and malls, educating people, checking their temperatures and offering sanitiser.