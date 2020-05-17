Limpopo lockdown has a real bite when you have to watch out for lions

"They can come here so easily. Even though it is gone now, there is no telling when it could come back. I was born here, and it has always been like this," Muleya said.

For those who call the village home, life on the frontier means adapting to living alongside dangerous game.

But wildlife and conservation experts said that as human settlements expand and animals go in search of food and water, they are set on an unavoidable collision course.

Jo Shaw, of the World Wide Fund for Nature SA, said that in areas flanking national parks, human and wildlife conflict was an inevitable reality.

"Growing human populations and the associated expansion of land use to meet human needs, combined with the shrinking and fragmentation of natural habitats, are bringing humans and wildlife into conflict over resources with increasing frequency," she said.

In the village, the sun-bleached bones of a bull elephant - shot by rangers after it rampaged through fences and gardens in November - are a grim reminder of the deadly trajectory.

The danger posed by game which periodically wander through the village is all too real for 33-year-old Thina Mulaudzi, whose father, Lucas, was trampled to death by elephants in 2004 while trying to defend his crops.

"My father had left the house to go to the fields in the evening and never came home. In the morning I left to go and look for our donkeys that my father had taken with him, and that is when people found him," he said.

"I went to the fields and my father's body was lying there on the ground."