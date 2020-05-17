Mkhize defends lockdown rules as scientists say they are being sidelined

Mkhize told the Sunday Times yesterday it was "untrue that we don't take the MAC seriously".

"We have asked the ministerial advisory committee to advise us on a lot of issues and for each issue they set up a team, and research and deliberate before producing their recommendation. Those advisories come to the minister who makes the decision of how to implement. There is a lot of debate that goes into those final advisories," he said. "In some instances I attend their meetings and they report to me, and MECs sometimes. So if anybody was unhappy with anything they could have expressed so directly to me.

"There is a lot of debate about the lockdown, whether it should continue or not. From a health perspective we have got the maximum benefit from the lockdown. Now what we need to do is to adjust all our containment measures so that we now adjust to a new normal of dealing with our lives."

Mkhize - who said MAC members were free to speak to the media - said preparations had to be made when opening up the country, and the MAC is not involved in those.

"Extending the lockdown much further will not necessarily delay the graph much further than we have done," he said.

He said they were dealing with two scenarios, the most optimistic of which is a delay in the peak of the disease until August.

"The pessimistic view is that having flattened the curve initially, it might come back quicker depending on how easily people adjust to social behavioural change. So if you don't go for containment measures in the next few weeks you could worsen the situation. There is no magic about non-pharmaceutical measures, that is what is in the plan that everybody needs to adjust to. You have to create space for those capabilities to be built in the communities to be able to do it."