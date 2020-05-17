WATCH | Hearts, minds at the centre of military's strategy in Alexandra

It’s 6.30pm on Wednesday and the streets of Alexandra township are teeming with people as taxis drop off commuters, last-minute shoppers rush home and mothers try to get their children inside their shacks.

By 8pm, it is as though someone has flipped a switch. The streets are deserted.

It’s the start of the second week of the national night curfew, which thousands of soldiers are tasked to help police under the Covid-19 lockdown.

The army has seemingly learnt hard lessons from the first weeks of the lockdown when heavy-handed enforcement by soldiers enraged many citizens. In one incident, Alexandra resident Collins Khosa was beaten to death.

“It’s about winning hearts and minds,” said Brig-Gen Doibi Coetzee, commander of the defence force’s lockdown operations in Gauteng, shortly before military vehicles started rolling into Alexandra on Wednesday evening.

“It is crucial that we do everything we can to contain [Covid-19] and prevent it from spreading from here and other similar areas,” Coetzee said.